Samsung readying yet another 5G-enabled mid-range smartphone
As per GalaxyClub's report, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A52 5G as early as December. Unfortunately, apart from the fact that it packs a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, little else is know about the Galaxy A52 5G at the moment.
Also, the Galaxy A52 5G will feature a macro camera, but the size of the sensor remains a mystery for now. We'll most likely learn more about Samsung's upcoming 5G mid-range smartphone in the coming weeks as the Galaxy A52 5G starts showing up in benchmarks, so stay tuned.