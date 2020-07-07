AT&T Verizon Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 now available in Haze Crush Silver color

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 07, 2020, 11:23 AM
This is just a heads up that if you're looking to buy a Samsung mid-range smartphone like the Galaxy A51 or A71, you now have an additional color option to choose from, Haze Crush Silver. Samsung announced earlier today that both phones can be had in silver, although availability will vary by region.

It's also important to add that the Galaxy A51 and A71 in Haze Crush Silver come with the most recent A series software update installed, which means that users will benefit from premium features previously only available on the company's flagship devices.

We've already reported about the new Galaxy S20 features coming to Galaxy A51 and A71, but to sum it up, you'll be getting new camera features and a couple of sharing options in case that weren't available on these particular devices.

Currently, Samsung Galaxy A51 sells in the United States for $400, but you can get it for free if you commit to a new long-term contract. The 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 is more expensive at $600, but just like the A51, you can get it for free if you add a new line with T-Mobile or Verizon.

Related phones

Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A71 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.2
 Read Full Review
$365 Samsung Galaxy A71 on
$290 Samsung Galaxy A71 on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$395 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
$290 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

