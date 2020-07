Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 now available in Haze Crush Silver color

This is just a heads up that if you're looking to buy a Samsung mid-range smartphone like the Galaxy A51 or A71, you now have an additional color option to choose from, Haze Crush Silver. Samsung announced earlier today that both phones can be had in silver, although availability will vary by region.It's also important to add that the Galaxy A51 and A71 in Haze Crush Silver come with the most recent A series software update installed, which means that users will benefit from premium features previously only available on the company's flagship devices.We've already reported about the new Galaxy S20 features coming to Galaxy A51 and A71 , but to sum it up, you'll be getting new camera features and a couple of sharing options in case that weren't available on these particular devices.Currently, Samsung Galaxy A51 sells in the United States for $400, but you can get it for free if you commit to a new long-term contract. The 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 is more expensive at $600, but just like the A51, you can get it for free if you add a new line with T-Mobile or Verizon.