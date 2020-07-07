Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 now available in Haze Crush Silver color
We've already reported about the new Galaxy S20 features coming to Galaxy A51 and A71, but to sum it up, you'll be getting new camera features and a couple of sharing options in case that weren't available on these particular devices.
Currently, Samsung Galaxy A51 sells in the United States for $400, but you can get it for free if you commit to a new long-term contract. The 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 is more expensive at $600, but just like the A51, you can get it for free if you add a new line with T-Mobile or Verizon.