Accessories Samsung

Samsung's best wireless charger: Wireless Charger Stand 15 W review

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 06, 2020, 5:39 AM
Samsung's best wireless charger: Wireless Charger Stand 15 W review

Summary


The Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand (15 W) does pretty much what it says on the tin — it supports up to 15 W fast wireless charging, which is the most powerful Samsung has to offer. You can use it with any Qi standard smartphone, but not all of them will get the full 15 W — that depends on the handset itself.

It’s not exactly pretty to look at but it’s practical and its fans make virtually no noise. It’ll do just fine both on a work desk and on a nightstand.


Impressions



The Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand comes in just a couple of colors — matte black or white. It’s stable and feels well-built and will hold pretty much any contemporary smartphone you put on it. We tested it with the phone in both vertical and horizontal positions — the charger still works with the same speed.

It will not, however, juice up anything with a smaller case. For example, the Apple AirPods wouldn’t charge when placed on the stand. This is simply because the coil is placed a bit too high for the tiny charger case to reach when it’s laid in a resting position on the stand.

The device’s industrial looks definitely won’t blend with your furniture unless it’s placed in a tech corner or on your computer desk. However, we found that its fan is really, really quiet, yet it does a good job of keeping both the charger and the phone cool during the charging process.

Charging speeds



We tested the charger with a few popular smartphones. The Samsung Wireless Charger is compatible with iPhone, LG phones and other Qi standard smartphones. Here is the charging time we got with it (starting from 0% charge):

Phone30 minutes60 minutesTime to full charge
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+40% charge75% charge1 hour 50 minutes
Samsung Galaxy S10+29% charge60% charge2 hours
LG G8X14% charge30% charge3 hours 44 minutes
Apple iPhone 11 Pro24% charge45% charge3 hours

It is the fastest wireless charger for Samsung phones, but as you can see, it is still not as hasty as a good ol’ wallplug charge, especially for iPhone or LG phones. The Wireless Charger Stand works through cases and it does not slow down at all.


FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless