Samsung's best wireless charger: Wireless Charger Stand 15 W review
Summary
The Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand (15 W) does pretty much what it says on the tin — it supports up to 15 W fast wireless charging, which is the most powerful Samsung has to offer. You can use it with any Qi standard smartphone, but not all of them will get the full 15 W — that depends on the handset itself.
- Samsung’s fastest wireless charger
- Noiseless fan keeps the device cool
- Supports 3rd party devices
- Buy from MobileFun [US]
- Buy from MobileFun [UK]
Impressions
The Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand comes in just a couple of colors — matte black or white. It’s stable and feels well-built and will hold pretty much any contemporary smartphone you put on it. We tested it with the phone in both vertical and horizontal positions — the charger still works with the same speed.
It will not, however, juice up anything with a smaller case. For example, the Apple AirPods wouldn’t charge when placed on the stand. This is simply because the coil is placed a bit too high for the tiny charger case to reach when it’s laid in a resting position on the stand.
The device’s industrial looks definitely won’t blend with your furniture unless it’s placed in a tech corner or on your computer desk. However, we found that its fan is really, really quiet, yet it does a good job of keeping both the charger and the phone cool during the charging process.
Charging speeds
We tested the charger with a few popular smartphones. The Samsung Wireless Charger is compatible with iPhone, LG phones and other Qi standard smartphones. Here is the charging time we got with it (starting from 0% charge):
|Phone
|30 minutes
|60 minutes
|Time to full charge
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
|40% charge
|75% charge
|1 hour 50 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|29% charge
|60% charge
|2 hours
|LG G8X
|14% charge
|30% charge
|3 hours 44 minutes
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
|24% charge
|45% charge
|3 hours
It is the fastest wireless charger for Samsung phones, but as you can see, it is still not as hasty as a good ol’ wallplug charge, especially for iPhone or LG phones. The Wireless Charger Stand works through cases and it does not slow down at all.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):