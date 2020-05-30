Samsung Android

Samsung Access program launched for Galaxy S20, includes 1TB of cloud storage and Office 365

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 30, 2020, 11:31 AM
Samsung Access program launched for Galaxy S20, includes 1TB of cloud storage and Office 365
If you are someone who upgrades phones every year, you might want to look into Samsung's new subscription service

As XDA Developers reports, it's a revamped version of the company's Upgrade Programme. It will let you finance a new handset for a predetermined amount each month. When a new Samsung phone comes along, you can automatically upgrade to it after 9 months without worrying about paying the previous purchase off first. If you decide on replacing your smartphone earlier then that, it will cost you $100.

Currently, only the Galaxy S20 trio is included in Samsung Access.

Monthly payment starts at $37 for the baseline Galaxy S20 5G. The program also gets you Premium Care device protection, 1TB  of OneDrive cloud storage for backing up your media and documents, and Microsoft 365 which includes apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Skype, and Outlook.

Samsung's Premium Care service gets yous 24/7 remote technical support and setup help, and also covers accidental damage. It also extends warranty beyond the standard 12-month period.

There are no strings attached, which means all you got to do to end the subscription is return the phone. However, if you cancel within the first three months, you will be charged $100. After three months, you can cancel for free. 

The latest Galaxy S series phones are deemed too expensive and with the new financing program,  Samsung is baiting consumers with 1TB of cloud storage, Microsoft 365, and Premium Care, all of which would cost more if you sign up for them separately. And with the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 phones expected in August, the company is setting the stage for upgrades it seems.






Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$850 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$929 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1142 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1095 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

