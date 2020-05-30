Samsung Access program launched for Galaxy S20, includes 1TB of cloud storage and Office 365

If you are someone who upgrades phones every year, you might want to look into Samsung's new subscription service





As XDA Developers reports, it's a revamped version of the company's Upgrade Programme . It will let you finance a new handset for a predetermined amount each month. When a new Samsung phone comes along, you can automatically upgrade to it after 9 months without worrying about paying the previous purchase off first. If you decide on replacing your smartphone earlier then that, it will cost you $100.









Monthly payment starts at $37 for the baseline Galaxy S20 5G. The program also gets you Premium Care device protection, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for backing up your media and documents, and Microsoft 365 which includes apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Skype, and Outlook.





Samsung's Premium Care service gets yous 24/7 remote technical support and setup help, and also covers accidental damage. It also extends warranty beyond the standard 12-month period.





There are no strings attached, which means all you got to do to end the subscription is return the phone. However, if you cancel within the first three months, you will be charged $100. After three months, you can cancel for free.





The latest Galaxy S series phones are deemed too expensive and with the new financing program, Samsung is baiting consumers with 1TB of cloud storage, Microsoft 365, and Premium Care, all of which would cost more if you sign up for them separately. And with the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 phones expected in August, the company is setting the stage for upgrades it seems.























