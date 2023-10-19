Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Rumors suggest AirTag 2 with Apple Vision Pro integration by 2025
The AirTag, that nifty little gadget, sparks quite the debate. Some people swear by it, others not so much, and a few even find it a bit unsettling. We've heard stories of AirTags being the heroes, rescuing people's stuff, but it's also made its way into less savory situations, prompting a class action lawsuit against Apple and its tracking device.

Yet, when used right, the AirTag is a real game-changer. Now, word on the digital street hints at the next-gen AirTag, with rumors circulating in the online grapevine. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by Apple Insider, drops the scoop that the mass production of AirTag 2 is taking a rain check until 2025.



Back in August, Kuo spilled the beans, forecasting the beginning of AirTag 2's mass production by late 2024. And there's a twist—some connection with the Apple Vision Pro. Kuo leaves us hanging on the specifics, keeping it a bit mysterious.

Common sense tells us that the Apple Vision Pro should play nice with Find My, not just for security reasons (because, let's face it, a $3000+ device needs all the protection it can get, including GPS tracking), but also because iPhones already use directional finding for accessories. So, why not extend that capability to the headset?

Assuming Kuo's timeline holds water, we might see AirTag 2 making its debut in March or April 2025. What's in store for this next-gen AirTag? Well, that's anyone's guess. The hardware has been on repeat since its launch in April 2021, but the software got updates, especially in the anti-stalking department.

While the AirTag doesn't steal the spotlight in Apple's current lineup, it sure plays the lead in tales of lost luggage and airport adventures.
