Rumor mill: Is Samsung shifting gear with a Micro LED Galaxy Watch Ultra?
The realm of smartwatches offers a variety that caters to every user's preferences. Whether you're on a budget, prioritizing health and fitness, or seeking a premium experience like the Apple Watch Ultra or the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, there's something for everyone. Now, it seems Samsung is aiming to add another choice to the premium wearable market.
To pave the way for this technology, Samsung aims to phase out OLED from its Galaxy Watch lineup within a year. Having established a dedicated Micro LED team last year, the company has already initiated the development of micro LED displays tailored for smartwatches. Following a year of development and subsequent research and development stages, these displays are expected to make their way into small consumer electronic devices.
As the name suggests, it involves ultra-small LEDs, each measuring less than 100 micrometers. These LEDs, thinner than a hair, emit light and color independently, eliminating the need for a backlight or color filter.
The adoption of a Micro LED display in smartwatches is likely to impact the device's pricing. The specifics of what Samsung has in store for the next year remain to be seen. It's a waiting game to discover the innovations the tech giant will introduce but considering that Samsung was once called the world's most innovative tech company, the wait might be worth it.
According to a report from GizmoChina (via MySmartPrice), as Samsung globally launches its Micro LED display for TVs this year, the tech giant plans to incorporate this new display technology into smaller devices, including smartwatches. Rumor has it that the company is in the works on a model tentatively named "Galaxy Watch Ultra" that will feature the innovative Micro LED display.
So, what exactly is a Micro LED display?
Notably, Samsung's Micro LED uses elements less than 50㎛ in size, just 10% of those found in typical high-resolution B2B products. Furthermore, the RGB elements are crafted from inorganic materials, ensuring no burn-in issues and maintaining excellent brightness and image quality for over 100,000 hours.
