Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro
Today was the day. Motorola had been teasing its upcoming clamshell foldable, the Razr 2022, for quite some time now and we were finally going to see its unveiling.
A bigger and more functional outer screen, vastly improved tech specs (including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC) and a respectable battery are just some of the highlights of the much-anticipated foldable.
The launch of the cutting-edge foldable was scheduled for today, August 2nd. Unfortunately, Motorola has canceled the event altogether just hours before its official beginning.
This information was fist shared by Lenovo Mobile's general director, Chen Jin (for reference, Lenovo acquired the mobile division of Motorola from Google in 2014).
Jin’s announcement is very succinct and does not disclose any particular details with regards to why the event is being canceled at the very last minute. There is also no mention of any possible rescheduling.
Jin simply expressed gratitude for the public interest and support for Motorola’s upcoming devices and invited users to monitor Moto’s official information platform for further updates.
Android Authority speculates that the cancellation comes in the aftermath of rising geopolitical tensions, further exacerbated by the plans of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, to visit Taiwan.
This also means that users will also have to wait more for the Motorola X30 Pro which was supposed to release alongside the Razr 2022. The X30 Pro is flaunted as Motorola’s first smartphone to feature a 200 MP camera sensor.
Jin broke the news in a post on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website.
