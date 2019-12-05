U.S. head and neck injuries related to cellphones have been rising since 2007
A report issued today by the The Journal of the American Medical Association (via NBC News) reveals that the number of head and neck injuries in the U.S. related to cellphone use has risen steadily over the last 20 years. The report covered 2,501 patients with a neck or head injury that was caused by the use of a cellphone between January 1998 to December 2017; these patients visited one of 100 Emergency Rooms tracked. Had data from every ER in the states been used for the report, the authors say that over the same time frame, an estimated 76,000 people would have suffered these types of injuries.
Many people injured were staring at their phone and not aware of their surroundings
The author of the paper was Dr. Boris Paskhover, a reconstructive surgeon. Dr. Paskhover started looking at the data after hearing patients with a broken jaw or a facial laceration explain that they got injured when they looked down at their phone and were not paying attention to their environment. "I don’t think people are aware of how fragile we are as humans," the doctor stated. "We’re resilient, but we’re also fragile. You fall and you can get a pretty bad injury. You walk in the city and you see everyone just looking at their phones. Be aware that you can hurt yourself."
Doctor Paskhover pointed out that the diagnosis following most injuries to the head indicated traumatic brain injuries. He said that those injuries are the scariest. "We have a skull that protects our brain, but it doesn’t mean it’s impervious. Your brain is soft,” he noted. “I see patients who die just from falling. A fall from upright — you fall, you hit your head the wrong way, you get a traumatic brain injury."
Perhaps the easiest way to make sure that you don't end up as one of these statistics is to keep your phone in your pocket while walking. But how many of us have the will power to do that?
