Grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for less than $400 (refurbished)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is truly a great device, but it doesn't come cheap. Those who want one should be ready to pay at least $1,000 for a brand new Note 9 if they don't want to commit to a long-term contract.For those who can't afford to pay so much money for a flagship, nor wish to activate a new line, there are other options. Woot is now running a deal on the Galaxy Note 9 , so if you don't have anything against refurbished devices, you might want to check it out.Until the end of the day, you can grab a refurbished Galaxy Note 9 for just $390. Besides the fact that it's a refurbished unit, so you should expect it to have a moderate level of wear and tear, another downside would be that it only supports GSM networks. It means that using the phone with Sprint and Verizon is out of the question.Other than that, it's worth adding that the phone is available in two color options – Blue and Purple. Also, Woot is selling the North American version of Note 9, which comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset inside, not Samsung's Exynos 9810.