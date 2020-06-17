Grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for less than $400 (refurbished)
For those who can't afford to pay so much money for a flagship, nor wish to activate a new line, there are other options. Woot is now running a deal on the Galaxy Note 9, so if you don't have anything against refurbished devices, you might want to check it out.
Other than that, it's worth adding that the phone is available in two color options – Blue and Purple. Also, Woot is selling the North American version of Note 9, which comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset inside, not Samsung's Exynos 9810.