 Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production

Apple
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
As tablet sales have started dwindling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone and their mother wanted to buy one, Apple is preparing to step up its game. The iPad has long dominated the tablet market, but it seems that the Cupertino company wants to go the extra mile in cementing its position on top.

The iPad Pro and iPad Air are already leaders in their own respective categories, but Apple’s entry-level iPad seems somewhat left behind. With its rather dated design and subpar hardware, the standard iPad falls short of many users’ expectations.

And that is only natural. Historically, Apple has always tried to maintain the gap between its budget-friendly (to the extent to which you can consider any Apple product budget-friendly) devices and its more premium ones. This time around, this divide seems to be set to become ever so slightly more narrow. But that is why we also expect a price raise in typical Apple fashion.

The redesigned 10th generation iPad has already entered mass production and the speculation for a major redesign have virtually been confirmed. This information was first brought forward by the Taiwanese website DigiTimes and has subsequently been covered by MacRumors.

This confirms the credibility of the renders released earlier this month showcasing the new design. For the time being there is limited information on what other improvements the 10th generation of the iPad will introduce. It is likely that the device will transition to an A14 chip, but that is about all we know for certain.

The production schedule aligns with previous expectations for the entry-level iPad to make its debut alongside the iPad Pro at Apple’s last event for 2022, which is expected to take place sometime in October. However, for now at least, the spotlight remains firmly set on the iPhone 14.
