Apple plans a major display upgrade and a price increase for some of its products

Apple has some big plans for the displays of some MacBooks and iPads, and even bigger plans for your wallet. The company is reportedly testing OLED displays for three of its upcoming products, but those upgrades will come with increased prices.
Future versions of the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Mini are likely to feature OLED displays, according to a report by Bloomberg. They’ll be part of a broader shift to OLED for the company, which already uses the technology for the displays of the iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch.
Before the OLED lineup, Apple may release a MacBook Air with an M5 chip next spring. The company is also expected to announce the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
The first device to get an OLED overhaul is likely to be a new version of the iPad Mini. The display update will be part of a bigger redesign for Apple’s smallest tablet, which is likely to launch in 2026.
Just like with its laptops, Apple has one more generation of iPad Air that’ll use LCD displays. That model will be released in the spring of 2026, while the switch to OLED will happen in a subsequent generation.
Unsurprisingly, the shift to OLED is expected to come at a cost. Apple could use the occasion to raise the price of the iPad Mini by as much as $100. Considering the latest iPad Mini with A17 Pro starts at $499, that could bring the price of the OLED upgrade to $599.
The report doesn’t specifically mention other price increases, but it would make sense for Apple to also increase the price of the OLED iPad Air. Currently, the iPad Air with M3 chip starts at $599, which could be the starting price of an OLED iPad Mini. Bumping the price to $699 would separate the two models and still keep it far enough from the $999 starting price of the iPad Pro.
That would be in line with other brands’ use of OLED on tablets. Samsung has been featuring OLED displays on its top-tier tablets, including the latest Galaxy Tab S11 series, for years. However, most other tablets, like the OnePlus Pad 3 and the Google Pixel Tablet, still rely on LCD screens. In that context, it makes sense that Apple doesn’t plan an OLED update for the base iPad.
I’d love to have better displays on every device I own, but I don’t think OLED is the killer upgrade that would justify paying a higher price for a laptop. Yeah, I know it brings unbeatably deep blacks and vivid colors that make the whole picture pop. However, those qualities are not as important if you’re using your device mostly for work and browsing, which is how I use my laptops.
Apple may use OLED displays for some laptops and tablets
That change is likely to take some time, though. Apple is rumored to introduce a MacBook Pro with an OLED display in late 2026 or early 2027, alongside the next redesign of the laptop. A MacBook Air with an OLED display is already in development, but it won’t be released before 2028. All those models are likely to feature M6 chips.
First on the iPad Mini, later on the iPad Air
The iPad Mini was last updated in late 2024. | Image credit – PhoneArena
A major part of that redesign will be a new speaker system that uses vibration-related technology. Apple’s goal with it is to remove the speaker holes and make the tablet water-resistant. That would be a different approach than the iPhone’s water-resistant design, which has speaker holes protected by gaskets and adhesives.
You’ll have to pay for that
The latest iPad Air features an M3 chip. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nice to have, but not always necessary
On the other hand, iPads are best for consuming content, so an OLED panel makes more sense on such a device. I don’t know whether the difference in picture quality will be worth the price difference, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it does.
