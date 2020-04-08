Racing game Forza Street to come out on iOS and Android
Along with competing in races, gameplay will revolve around the collection of cars, to be displayed and upgraded in the player's garage. A Windows 10 version of the game is already out, and progress can be shared between it and its upcoming mobile port.
It's also reasonable to expect that in-app purchases will be included, possibly as a quicker alternative to unlocking cars and upgrades via racing. The game does feature in-game credits and gold after all, which would likely be possible to purchase with real-life funds.
Forza as a series has been around since 2005, its first game also being the first original Xbox title at the time of its release. Since then, Forza games have become titular for Microsoft's console, appealing to gamers who are seeking a realistic racing experience as opposed to the more arcadey feel of the likes of Need for Speed. Forza is considered a billion-dollar success for Microsoft, and one of the highest grossing video game franchises.
Pre-registration for Forza Street is available now to Android users, on both Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store.
While waiting for this release, gamers might also enjoy our list of top 10 mobile games with amazing graphics, available right now.