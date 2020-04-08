Games

Racing game Forza Street to come out on iOS and Android

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 08, 2020, 3:25 AM
Racing game Forza Street to come out on iOS and Android
The popular simulation racing game series gets a mobile addition for iOS and Android on May 5th.

Along with competing in races, gameplay will revolve around the collection of cars, to be displayed and upgraded in the player's garage. A Windows 10 version of the game is already out, and progress can be shared between it and its upcoming mobile port.

Being primarily a mobile game, Forza Street is to be expectedly simpler than console Forza titles, dropping its iconic realism in favor of mobile-friendly gameplay, though it will still have a story to tie in the races, and feature impressive visuals. Racing will be conveniently short enough for a quick play on the go.

It's also reasonable to expect that in-app purchases will be included, possibly as a quicker alternative to unlocking cars and upgrades via racing. The game does feature in-game credits and gold after all, which would likely be possible to purchase with real-life funds.

As announced by Microsoft, gamers who play Forza Street in its first month of release will receive a Founder's Pack, which includes a rare 2017 Ford GT along with some of the aforementioned in-game credits and gold, without an exact amount specified.

Forza as a series has been around since 2005, its first game also being the first original Xbox title at the time of its release. Since then, Forza games have become titular for Microsoft's console, appealing to gamers who are seeking a realistic racing experience as opposed to the more arcadey feel of the likes of Need for Speed. Forza is considered a billion-dollar success for Microsoft, and one of the highest grossing video game franchises.

Pre-registration for Forza Street is available now to Android users, on both Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store.

While waiting for this release, gamers might also enjoy our list of top 10 mobile games with amazing graphics, available right now.

Featured stories

Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless