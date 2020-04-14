Quibi streaming app was downloaded 1.7 million times in first week
The streaming app was criticized for offering what people don't need during those times of social distancing and staying at home - the aforementioned content in "quick bites" meant for viewers on the go. "It turns out people have in-between moments at home," Whitman says, however.
As we pointed out last week, Quibi doesn't have much brand identity or a flagship show to pull people in at the moment, unlike competitors Netflix or Disney+. Regardless, it features plenty of shows that may prove popular, such as a revival of Reno 911!, a comedy series named Die Hart, featuring acclaimed comedian Kevin Hart, a romantic series based on 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and more. A number of 8,500 episodes are planned to come out by the end of the app's first year.
And while Quibi launched in an oversaturated market, it is the right time to be a streaming service right now, as larger competitors such as HBO Now, Netflix and Disney+ are currently enjoying a spike in activity, due to the coronavirus pandemic holding most people at home.
Quibi is available to both Android and iOS users, in their respective app stores.