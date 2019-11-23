Qualcomm's anti-competitive business practices get support from the Trump administration
Back in May, Judge Lucy Koh (of Apple v. Samsung fame) made a ruling that still might change the way Qualcomm sells its chips to phone manufacturers. The judge ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission and against the chipmaker after a 10-day non-jury trial was held at the beginning of the year. The FTC argued that Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" policy is anti-competitive.
The FTC is opposed by Qualcomm, the DOJ, the Defense Department, and the Energy Department
In her decision, Koh said that Qualcomm needs to renegotiate its current contracts with phone manufacturers. In her written decision, Judge Koh said, "Qualcomm’s licensing practices have strangled competition in the CDMA and the premium LTE modem chip markets for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs, and end consumers in the process." As you might expect, Qualcomm has appealed the decision and even managed to get the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a stay. This prevents Qualcomm from having to follow Koh's orders until all of its legal options have been exhausted. The firm did have a compelling reason to request a stay; it would be a waste of time and energy to renegotiate all of its contracts only to win on appeal and reverse all of the changes made.
But perhaps even more important to the Trump administration is the possibility that should Qualcomm lose on appeal, it will negatively impact the rollout of 5G in the states. The next generation of wireless connectivity will initially deliver download data speeds 10 times faster than 4G LTE and will lead to the creation of new businesses and industries. The nations that harness 5G first will have a big advantage in the global economy. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 and X55 modem chips allow smartphones to connect to 5G networks. The former is compatible with super zippy ultra-high mmWave spectrum while the latter works with both mmWave and sub-6GHz airwaves.
But as far as the FTC is concerned, Qualcomm and the Justice Department have not shown how Judge Koh's ruling "threatens national security in any way -- or how those considerations could justify allowing Qualcomm to continue to violate" U.S. antitrust law. The 9th circuit appeals court, located in San Francisco, could start hearing arguments in February and issue a ruling sometime in 2020. For Qualcomm, there is plenty at stake.
1 Comment
1. MsPooks
Posts: 226; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 57 min ago 0
