After three years in the making, Project CARS GO finally has a release date

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 12, 2021, 7:32 PM
After three years in the making, Project CARS GO finally has a release date
It's unlikely that many still remember Project CARS GO was announced almost three years ago. For reasons unknown, the development cycle of this mobile game took a lot longer than usual. We doubt anyone is still waiting for Slightly Mad's mobile racer, but in case you're into this type of game, you'll be happy to know that Project CARS GO is set for release in about a month from now.

GAMEVIL and Slightly Mad Studios have just revealed that Project CARS GO will be launched on Android and iOS on March 23. Not only that, but the game is now up for pre-registration via App Store and Google Play. As it is accustomed, those who pre-register will receive some freebies; in this case, it's 100 Diamonds, some in-game currency that can be used for purchases.

As far as the game goes, if you hadn't played the PC/console game, then you'll want to know Project CARS GO is a realistic mobile racer designed for both veterans of the genre and casual gamers alike.



The game seems to go quite deep into customizations, as players will be able to use various paints, patterns, and liveries on their cars. Not to mention that each car's parts can be replaced or upgraded. In Project CARS GO, you'll be collecting cars, race tracks, drag race locations, as well as test out the various modes (World Tour, Daily & Manufacturer Invitationals, Time Trails, and more).

