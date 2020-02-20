Play Cyberpunk 2077 on your Android phone at launch, here is how



At the moment, NVIDIA offers two tiers to those who want to subscriber to its GeForce Now service: free and premium. The free tier lets you play short sessions of one hour, but you'll have to wait your turn on NVIDIA's servers.



For $5/€5.5 per month, you get priority on the company's servers and access to graphics cards that feature RTX (real-time ray tracing), which should enable a level of realistic lighting and shading never before achieved in the gaming industry. You'll also be able to play a lot longer (6 hours) before the service will disconnect you from the NVIDIA's servers. But don't worry, you can jump right back into the action after you get disconnected.







NVIDIA GeForce is the perfect service for those who don't own a powerful PC, but still want to play high-profile games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, The Witcher 3 or any other title that requires decent rig.



Not to mention that you can stream all these games to your Android phone. Speaking of which, the service supports Android phones with 2GB RAM or more and Android 5.0 or later. Also, it's recommended to use a 5GHz WiFi network for the best experience. Oh, and just so you know, Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16.