Play Cyberpunk 2077 on your Android phone at launch, here is how

At the moment, NVIDIA offers two tiers to those who want to subscriber to its GeForce Now service: free and premium. The free tier lets you play short sessions of one hour, but you'll have to wait your turn on NVIDIA's servers.



For $5/€5.5 per month, you get priority on the company's servers and access to graphics cards that feature RTX (real-time ray tracing), which should enable a level of realistic lighting and shading never before achieved in the gaming industry. You'll also be able to play a lot longer (6 hours) before the service will disconnect you from the NVIDIA's servers. But don't worry, you can jump right back into the action after you get disconnected.







NVIDIA GeForce is the perfect service for those who don't own a powerful PC, but still want to play high-profile games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, The Witcher 3 or any other title that requires decent rig.



Not to mention that you can stream all these games to your Android phone. Speaking of which, the service supports Android phones with 2GB RAM or more and Android 5.0 or later. Also, it's recommended to use a 5GHz WiFi network for the best experience. Oh, and just so you know, Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16.

Although the cloud streaming market isn't overcrowded yet, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are fighting for supremacy, which can only mean one thing – better, cheaper products for end-users. If you're not a gamer, you probably haven't heard about services like Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and GeForce Now. They have a lot of things in common, but the most important is the fact that they allow subscribers to stream games to their smartphones.And when we say games, we mean PC and console titles, not mobile games. Now, for those of you who like to play from time to time, the following piece of information will most likely make you very happy.NVIDIA has just announced that CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on GeForce Now, its cloud game streaming service, at launch. Since GeForce Now supports Android phones, it means that you'll be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the decade on your smartphone.However, that doesn't mean that you won't have to buy the game and pay for a GeForce Now subscription to be able to play it. NVIDIA's service will only allow you to stream games that you already own on Steam, Epic Games Store and Uplay, although not all are titles are streamable.