Pixel users are finding support in an unexpected place

As the Pixel userbase continues to grow, it's only natural that more people would be requiring support services, but so far, users haven't been particularly happy with the kind of support they are getting, but Google seems eager to change that. The company has now become more active on Reddit to help users with any queries they may have.









With Google having upped its software support and repair parts availability game massively, the next logical step to ensure customer satisfaction and retention is to be easily accessible. One way the company is doing that is by being very active on Reddit through its official profile, u/PixelCommunity.





Even though this profile was created in 2016, Google had previously not been that active on the platform, despite a promise made seven months ago to post more frequently and help users with their problems.





9to5Google The company has finally started making good on that promise. As noted by, the company started engaging more actively with users from late September onwards, providing daily responses to queries.





Since Reddit has no restriction on the length of the response, it's a great platform for step-by-step instructions. Oftentimes, the response is simply a link to an article on the Google Help forums. Other times, the users are directed to phone or chat support.





9to5Google has observed that the answers are general and straightforward in nature, with Google often asking people to ensure they are running the latest version of the operating system or the app or making them clear the cache.





Still, it's a good step, and if nothing else, you get the assurance that you are not being left high and dry.