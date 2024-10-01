Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Pixel 9a has me convinced that Apple needs to follow Google to return to glory

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Articles Google
Google Pixel 9a Apple
After some stumbles and false starts, Google brought to us Pixel, the first smartphone brand created entirely by the company. The Mountain View giant had the advantage of being in charge of both hardware and software, a distinction that previously belonged to Apple. Google doubled down on the strategy by ditching Qualcomm Snapdragon for in-house Tensor chipsets, leading many to dub Pixel the iPhone of Android.

Google may be a long way off from having the same level of popularity as the Apple in the smartphone space, but the lacklustre iPhone 16 launch is proof that it's on the right path and the rival it looked up to might have lost its way.

Leaked photos of the Pixel 9a have solidified my belief that Google is not afraid to take risks, which is often what separates winners from losers.

Reinventing itself



The Pixel 9a is rumored to shed the horizontal camera bar that in recent years has become an integral part of the brand's identity. It made Pixel phones instantly recognisable and made them look different in a sea of phones that mostly went for vertically stacked cameras.

Apple, on the other hand, refuses to part ways with the stovetop camera array that debuted on 2019's iPhone 11.

This difference in design approach reflects the broader strategies the companies are following.

Google is not afraid to take risks


Google could have clung to the camera visor that has become a signature feature of its phones instead of opting for the flat camera array of the Pixel 9a.

However, Google, unlike Apple, does not shy away from shaking things up. Early reception to the leaked renders has been positive, suggesting the company has another winner on its hands. Granted, Apple will still probably outsell Google by a wide margin, but this sense of security might be the reason why it doesn't feel the need to do things differently.

Apple has become too complacent


Apple took a little too long to hop on the artificial intelligence train. Samsung and Google capitalized on the trend while it was red hot.

Recommended Stories
That's not to say AI is just a trend. It's here to say but plastering AI on your press release in 2024 isn't going to have the same effect as it did last year. Google had the advantage of having its own large language model, which is why AI features on its phones are well-executed.

Apple reportedly decided too late into the development cycle to incorporate AI features into its phones, which is why they aren't officially here yet.

AI aside, there's nothing particularly exciting about the iPhone 16. Sure, it received a new Camera Control button, but an average user may never use it more than once.

Apple needs to go back to making simpler things exciting again



Something like the Camera Control button may make for an exciting announcement, but it is going to have little bearing on day-to-day use for most users. Something as simple as the Pixel 9a's rumored flat camera setup is something that more people will appreciate, given camera bumps have been getting out of control lately. They not only look clunky but also make your phone wobble when it's on table. Biggest of all, huge bumps make the cameras more prone to damage.

Apple needs to go back to the basics and if it doesn't know where to start, it can always draw inspiration from Google.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless