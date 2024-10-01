Pixel 9a has me convinced that Apple needs to follow Google to return to glory
After some stumbles and false starts, Google brought to us Pixel, the first smartphone brand created entirely by the company. The Mountain View giant had the advantage of being in charge of both hardware and software, a distinction that previously belonged to Apple. Google doubled down on the strategy by ditching Qualcomm Snapdragon for in-house Tensor chipsets, leading many to dub Pixel the iPhone of Android.
Leaked photos of the Pixel 9a have solidified my belief that Google is not afraid to take risks, which is often what separates winners from losers.
The Pixel 9a is rumored to shed the horizontal camera bar that in recent years has become an integral part of the brand's identity. It made Pixel phones instantly recognisable and made them look different in a sea of phones that mostly went for vertically stacked cameras.
This difference in design approach reflects the broader strategies the companies are following.
Google could have clung to the camera visor that has become a signature feature of its phones instead of opting for the flat camera array of the Pixel 9a.
However, Google, unlike Apple, does not shy away from shaking things up. Early reception to the leaked renders has been positive, suggesting the company has another winner on its hands. Granted, Apple will still probably outsell Google by a wide margin, but this sense of security might be the reason why it doesn't feel the need to do things differently.
Apple took a little too long to hop on the artificial intelligence train. Samsung and Google capitalized on the trend while it was red hot.
That's not to say AI is just a trend. It's here to say but plastering AI on your press release in 2024 isn't going to have the same effect as it did last year. Google had the advantage of having its own large language model, which is why AI features on its phones are well-executed.
AI aside, there's nothing particularly exciting about the iPhone 16. Sure, it received a new Camera Control button, but an average user may never use it more than once.
Something like the Camera Control button may make for an exciting announcement, but it is going to have little bearing on day-to-day use for most users. Something as simple as the Pixel 9a's rumored flat camera setup is something that more people will appreciate, given camera bumps have been getting out of control lately. They not only look clunky but also make your phone wobble when it's on table. Biggest of all, huge bumps make the cameras more prone to damage.
Apple needs to go back to the basics and if it doesn't know where to start, it can always draw inspiration from Google.
Google may be a long way off from having the same level of popularity as the Apple in the smartphone space, but the lacklustre iPhone 16 launch is proof that it's on the right path and the rival it looked up to might have lost its way.
Reinventing itself
Pixel 9a will ditch the iconic horizontal camera bar. | Image Credits - Android Headlines
Apple, on the other hand, refuses to part ways with the stovetop camera array that debuted on 2019's iPhone 11.
Google is not afraid to take risks
Apple has become too complacent
Apple reportedly decided too late into the development cycle to incorporate AI features into its phones, which is why they aren't officially here yet.
Apple needs to go back to making simpler things exciting again
iPhone 16's Camera Control sounds exciting in theory but how many of us are going to use it everyday? | Image Credit - PhoneArena
