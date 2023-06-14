Pixel 6 price takes a deep plunge on Amazon

There are many budget flagships out there but few are as highly regarded as the Google Pixel 6 . Currently, the phone is even more affordable than usual, courtesy of Amazon which is offering nearly a 40 percent discount on the phone.





You don't give more than a passing thought to prices unless you are buying a phone for yourself. That's when you realize that you have matured enough to not give in to overpriced phones with flashy features you'd probably not use more than once.





Pixel 6 8GB 128GB 6.4 inches 90Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,614mAh battery $201 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





That's where a phone like the Pixel 6 comes in. It's nearly every bit as premium as phones that cost several hundred dollars more. It has a crisp 6.4 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz so everything feels snappy.





It's powered by the in-house Tensor chip and has 8GB of RAM and is quick in real-world usage. The Tensor powers many photo-enhancing and speech recognition features that make the Pixel 6 unique, such as erasing unwanted objects from photos, turning static images into action shots, and transcribing automated phone menu options.





The dual camera array with a 50MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide sensor is superb and produces excellent photos with accurate details. There is no dedicated telephoto sensor but Super Res Zoom captures zoomed-up shots with minimal noise.





Also, even though the phone was buggy at launch, nearly all the problems have been taken care of and the device also picked up new features that were exclusive to the Pixel 7 along the way.





If you want to buy a phone with some of the most advanced technology in the industry but don't want to blow all your savings on the purchase, the Pixel 6 is the perfect option. At $599, it was already more affordable than most other top flagships, but right now, its price is in the entry-level territory. That's because Amazon has discounted the phone by a whopping $201.





Go for it if you want a high-end Android phone that punches above its weight and is easy on the pocket.