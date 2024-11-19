PhoneArena unveils redesigned specs comparison tool

"What are the specs?"





We are committed to improving the value delivered to you, our readers. Today, we're thrilled to announce our redesigned specs comparison tool––reimagined with a focus on clarity and informativeness. We are committed to improving the value delivered to you, our readers. Today, we're thrilled to announce our redesigned specs comparison tool––reimagined with a focus on clarity and informativeness.





First and foremost, what is our comparison page? When checking the specs of a certain phone, you can easily compare it with up to two other phones from our database. Keeping the same functionality intact, our specs comparison page has scored a significant redesign, with added iconography and visualizations with the goal of becoming more intuitive and informative.





What's more, all specs fields have been optimized to be better legible on mobile devices, where space is typically more constrained in comparison with a tablet or a laptop.









Now, as you swipe or scroll the specs list, a sticky pane will remain at the top of the window, improving the navigation and aiding in getting around the various specs. For example, you can easily go to the essential display, camera, or battery section with a tap or a click no matter how deep into a certain phone's specs you currently are.





When comparing two or three phones, a new feature lets you highlight only the hardware differences between the various devices. This comes in especially handy when you're comparing two close generations of a certain device and want to see what's changed.









Finally, we've also added two new widgets to most phone specs pages, showing their PhoneArena Battery Score and PhoneArena Camera Score results. This makes it easy to access results from our independent tests quickly and conveniently.





We feel that all these changes will significantly improve your experience when exploring and comparing the specs of the phones in our database.





























Smartphone specs are a cornerstone of the PhoneArena website, representing one of the primary services we provide to our audience.is typically the first question that comes to mind during new smartphone launches, as hardware specifications remain the primary benchmark by which all new phones, tablets, smartwatches are evaluated.