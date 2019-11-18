Diablo-like Path of Exile coming to mobile in 2020









We'll most likely learn more about Path of Exile Mobile next year, but we do know for sure it will be free to Not much is known about Path of Exile Mobile yet, but if you've played the PC version, then you know what to expect, a state-of-the-art action RPG focusing on loot and character builds, and an overarching story that will keep you engaged across ten acts.We'll most likely learn more about Path of Exile Mobile next year, but we do know for sure it will be free to play and that there will be “no pay-to-win elements.”

In a surprising move, Grinding Gear Games, the studio behind the action RPG Path of Exile, announced their game will be available on Android and iOS devices as early as next year. After revealing Path of Exile 2 and a couple of other major updates for the PC and console versions at ExileCon 2019 last week, Grinding Gear Games casually informed the audience that Path of Exile Mobile is playable on the show floor.In the short trailer that released over the weekend, the developers promise an uncompromised experience devoid of video ads, microtransactions, time gates, energy bars, notifications, etc. Although we expect some changes to the gameplay mechanics, players should expect to get the same core experience available on the PC.It's important to mention that Path of Exile Mobile will be developed in-house by Grinding Gear Games, an important aspect considering that the studio managed to remain independent even after being acquired by the Chinese giant Tencent.