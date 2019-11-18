Diablo-like Path of Exile coming to mobile in 2020
It's important to mention that Path of Exile Mobile will be developed in-house by Grinding Gear Games, an important aspect considering that the studio managed to remain independent even after being acquired by the Chinese giant Tencent.
Not much is known about Path of Exile Mobile yet, but if you've played the PC version, then you know what to expect, a state-of-the-art action RPG focusing on loot and character builds, and an overarching story that will keep you engaged across ten acts.
We'll most likely learn more about Path of Exile Mobile next year, but we do know for sure it will be free to play and that there will be “no pay-to-win elements.”
