Parenting in the Digital Age just got a power-up: meet Bark

This story is sponsored by Bark. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







Bark App that can work on (almost) any phone

Bark Phone that’s a through-and-through Android device, but with guard rails pre-installed

Bark Watch for the younger kids

Bark App: AI-powered monitoring that respects the line

Works quietly in the background

Sends alerts only when something’s potentially concerning

Lets your kid have privacy, until they shouldn’t

Still dependent on platform permissions (cough, iOS, cough)

Bark Phone: first steps into an increasingly digital world

Recommended Stories

No app store access until you allow it

Text and image monitoring built in with default support for 30+ apps

Location tracking that is enabled and guaranteed

Custom screen time schedules (goodbye 3AM YouTube binges).

Slightly higher monthly cost than a burner phone

Your kid will eventually want a “cooler” phone

Bark Watch: minimal, keeps you in the loop

GPS tracking

Step counter

Messaging and calling (with contact management, parental controls, and monitoring)

Emergency alerts







