Palm offers big discounts on its smartphone and accessories
If you plan to buy one of Palm's bundles or the smartphone, it's important to mention that this isn't a full BOGO deal, so when you buy a product (except accessories), you'll receive 50% off the second one by using the code LOVEPALM at checkout. You can find below some of the best Palm deals:
- Palm Phone (unlocked) - $150 (down from $300)
- Minimalist Bundle - $165 (down from $330)
- Kid's Bundle (Under Armour Case) - $165 (down from $330)
- Kid's Bundle (Kate Spade Case) - $165 (down from $330)
- Power Pack Bundle - $165 (down from $330)
- Under Armour Sport Bundle - $160 (down from $320)
The prices above only apply to the second bundle or phone and you'll see them at checkout. It's also worth mentioning that you'll receive the 50% discount in addition to the price drops that already live on Palm's website, which further reduces the total price.
According to Palm, the offer is valid through February 17, so there's plenty of time to get what you wish, though you'll probably need to hurry if you want your gift to arrive for Valentine's Day.
