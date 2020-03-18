Outlook mobile gets new cloud saving feature

iOS Android Apps

Box, the cloud storage platform, has just announced important changes to the way its service works with other apps. First off, the company revealed the new Box and Microsoft Team integration, which will be available for everyone starting March 31.

The new integration with Microsoft Team will allow users to access and share anything stored on Box directly through the former's channels or chats. This can be achieved via a new Box Files Tab that has already been added.

As far as mobile goes, Box confirmed that starting today, a new extension for Microsoft Outlook will enable Android and iOS users to save email attachments directly to Box. While the feature is not new, it's the first time that it's made available to mobile users, whereas before only Windows and Mac users have had access to it.

Apart from being able to save email attachments to Box, the new integration with Outlook mobile will enable users to open, edit and save Box files directly within the new Office app. It's a new feature that Box was able to add after Microsoft released its new unified mobile Office app last month.

