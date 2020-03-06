Microsoft introduces new text formatting options in Outlook for iOS
First off, you'll be able to format text size and style, a great improvement that should have been there a long time ago. Then, you'll be able to bold, italicize, and underline your text in Outlook with a tap of a button.
Not to mention that you can now add two types of lists in your Outlook emails: bulleted or numbered. Last but not list, thanks to the latest update, you'll be able to add a link inline. According to Microsoft, the new text formatting option should be available for all Outlook users on iOS starting today, so you might want to update your app to benefit from the new changes.
1 Comment
1. KhaledChebat
Posts: 10; Member since: Mar 10, 2015
posted on 40 min ago 0
