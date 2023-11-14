Original Pixel Watch gets a dash of Pixel Watch 2 charm: The 6 new watch faces
Last month, along with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google released its second generation Pixel Watch with the latest WearOS 4. This updated operating system brings a slew of enhancements, including refined and more functional notifications, along with six fresh watch faces. Now, these Pixel Watch 2-exclusive watch faces are making their way to the original Pixel Watch.
This rollout seems to be tied to a recent update of the Google Pixel Watch Faces app, specifically the November 6 build, which is still rolling out: a reason why not all original Pixel Watch users have reported seeing the new watch styles yet.
If you are eager to try the new watch faces, check the companion Pixel Watch app on your phone to see if they are available for your first-gen smartwatch. If not immediately accessible, a little patience may be in order as the update continues to roll out.
Given the identical design and size of the two Pixel Watch generations—with the only distinction being the 1st-gen's stainless steel construction compared to the aluminum case of the Watch 2—the watch faces seamlessly function across both devices.
And that is not all, as Google is actively working on an update for the Watch companion app. This forthcoming feature will notify users when their smartwatch reaches full charge, providing a minor yet practical enhancement for both first and second-generation Pixel Watch users.
Despite the WearOS 4 update bringing new safety features to the original Pixel Watch, the exclusive clock faces were notably absent. However, according to insights from 9to5Google, a change is underway. Pixel Watch 2's distinctive clock faces are now appearing for users of the first-gen Pixel Watch.
This rollout seems to be tied to a recent update of the Google Pixel Watch Faces app, specifically the November 6 build, which is still rolling out: a reason why not all original Pixel Watch users have reported seeing the new watch styles yet.
The six new watch faces available for selection are Adventure, Analog Arcs, Analog Bold, Large Scale, Digital Bold, and Rotation. Each face boasts customizable complications, offering various slots and layouts to suit individual preferences. With the introduction of these styles, the original Pixel Watch now flaunts a collection of 25 first-party watch faces.
If you are eager to try the new watch faces, check the companion Pixel Watch app on your phone to see if they are available for your first-gen smartwatch. If not immediately accessible, a little patience may be in order as the update continues to roll out.
Given the identical design and size of the two Pixel Watch generations—with the only distinction being the 1st-gen's stainless steel construction compared to the aluminum case of the Watch 2—the watch faces seamlessly function across both devices.
And that is not all, as Google is actively working on an update for the Watch companion app. This forthcoming feature will notify users when their smartwatch reaches full charge, providing a minor yet practical enhancement for both first and second-generation Pixel Watch users.
Things that are NOT allowed: