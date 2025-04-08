Oppo’s upcoming flagship tops the Galaxy S25 series in many aspects

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

While everyone is still waiting to see when Samsung will finally launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, Oppo continues to hype its upcoming top-tier phone, the Find X8 Ultra, a flagship that tops the Galaxy S25 in multiple aspects.

We’re just one day away from the official reveal of the Find X8 Ultra and Oppo has just confirmed the flagship’s key specs. Although we already knew most of the information shared by Oppo earlier today, it’s nice to have it all confirmed before the actual announcement.

That said, judging by the details revealed today by Oppo, it appears that the Find X8 Ultra will be one of the best flagships available on the market. It packs an incredibly powerful camera, a huge battery that supports very fast charging speeds, and the latest Qualcomm premium chipset.

Several images posted by Oppo on Weibo confirm the Find X8 Ultra sports a 2K LTPO OLED flat display with 120 Hz refresh rate and packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra outclasses the Galaxy S25 series in many aspects | Images credits: Oppo

Although these specs are similar to those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the next part is going to turn the Oppo Find X8 Ultra into the superior flagship. According to Oppo, the Find X8 Ultra is powered by a large 6,100 mAh battery, which seems incredible considering that the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Not to mention that Oppo says the Find X8 Ultra’s huge battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 series only comes with 45W wired / 15W wireless charging support.

To top it all off, Oppo added IP68 and IP69 certifications making the Find X8 Ultra dust and water resistant. In a previous post on Weibo, Oppo confirmed its upcoming flagship boasts a quad camera setup that consists of a 50 MP main camera (Sony Lytia LYT-900), a 50 MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX882), and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom (Sony IMX906), and a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera (Sony IMX882).

The only other thing that could make Oppo Find X8 Ultra incredibly popular would be a good price. Currently, there’s no leak related to the phone’s price, but if Oppo manages to undercut Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, the Find X8 Ultra could really pick up traction even outside of China.
