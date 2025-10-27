Samsung’s 6G plan aims to fix what 5G got wrong

Better coverage and fewer signal drops Lower power usage and longer battery life AI-managed networks that self-optimize Real improvements in latency and stability I just want it to live up to the hype — unlike 5G

A global race that's already underway









Samsung is currently collaborating with Arm on parallel packet processing, an open-source initiative designed to handle data throughput up to 1TB/s. That’s roughly equivalent to streaming 30 Blu-ray movies every second. But the goal here is not the speed itself, but making it manageable and power-efficient, which would help future networks handle dense AI and IoT ecosystems.





But Samsung is far from being the only company that's developing 6G technology. Qualcomm and MediaTek have publicly confirmed their own 6G timelines.





Qualcomm says 2025 will mark the start of official 6G standardization, in partnership with Nokia Bell Labs and Rohde & Schwarz, focusing on AI-native protocols. MediaTek, on the other hand, is exploring hybrid computing that blends cloud, RAN (Radio Access Network), and device intelligence, while working with NVIDIA and Intel on new low-latency communication methods.





Across the Pacific, China’s Peking University has already demonstrated a breakthrough “all-frequency” chip capable of supporting every consumer wireless band from 0.5GHz to 115GHz. The small device operated at 100Gbps data transfer speeds which exceeded 100 times the peak speed of U.S. 5G networks and allowed developers to build miniaturized 6G transceiver systems.





Samsung’s 6G rethink





What stands out about Samsung’s 6G vision is not its ambition, but its restraint. The company’s engineers seem fully aware that the world no longer buys into “x-times-faster” slogans. Instead, 6G will likely be marketed for its reliability, power efficiency, and AI-assisted automation, all of which are qualities that are easier to appreciate than gigabit speeds.



Just the fact that this message was shared during the Global 6G Conference shows that the 6G discussion has reached a more advanced stage. Rather than competing solely on performance, tech giants appear to be converging on a shared theme: networks that think, learn, and adapt. The current 5G era shows potential, but 6G will create an optimized network that unites artificial intelligence systems with human requirements.



The first commercial 6G standard is expected by 2029, though given how quickly this conversation is evolving, it’s likely that we’ll see early demonstrations well before that. For now, at least, Samsung seems determined to make sure that the next big “G” isn’t just a faster version of the last one.



