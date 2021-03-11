Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Oppo

Oppo Find X3 Pro battery test results: this phone is special for an unexpected reason

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 11, 2021, 6:36 AM
Oppo Find X3 Pro battery test results: this phone is special for an unexpected reason
The Oppo Find X3 Pro might just be the biggest surprise of the year: with a shockingly good design, one of the highest quality screens ever put on a phone, a clean interface, fast performance and excellent camera, it checks all the boxes.

But what about battery life? The Find X3 Pro is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, and it being a large, 6.7" phone that is a tiny bit smaller than the average for this class.

We were curious to see if Oppo did some special optimizations to work around that battery size, and to learn the numbers and actual battery life, we turn to our three battery tests: web browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming.

Don't forget that the Find X3 Pro has an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, but if you prefer to get the best possible battery life, you can also manually switch to 60Hz and get slightly choppier performance.


Web Browsing 120Hz vs 60Hz


Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
OPPO Find X3 Pro 11h 6 min
 9h 19 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min
 14h 43 min
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 12h 11 min
 10h 50 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min
 No data
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 12h 35 min
 No data
Google Pixel 5 12h 40 min
 No data
View all

First, in our lightest of tests that simulates browsing and scrolling around the web, we see that the Find X3 Pro is not exactly a top performer. It scored about 11 hours at 60Hertz, and just 9 hours at 120Hz, which is noticeably lower than the S21 Ultra and also the S21 Plus.

In fact, even smaller phones like the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro and Pixel 5 outlast the Oppo Find X3 Pro on this test by a bit, so we're not off to a great start.


YouTube


YouTube video streaming Higher is better
OPPO Find X3 Pro 7h 27 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 27 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 48 min
Google Pixel 5 8h 49 min
View all

Another great metric to track is battery life while you watch videos. In this test, the Find X3 Pro scored about 7 hours and a half, which is a decent score.

Again, both the S21 Ultra and S21 Plus last a bit longer, but this time around, we noticed that the Oppo gets longer battery life than the small iPhone 12.


3D Gaming 120Hz vs 60Hz


3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
OPPO Find X3 Pro 9h 27 min
 7h 50 min
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min
 5h 3 min
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min
 6h 5 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min
 No data
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 46 min
 No data
Google Pixel 5 6h 51 min
 No data
View all

Finally, let's look at 3D gaming, a test that puts the stress on the GPU unit and reveals another side of the phone which gamers will see quite often.

Interestingly, the Oppo absolutely slayed on this test and lasted an impressive 9 hours and a half at 60Hz, and a bit lower, 7 hours and 50 minutes at the 120Hz mode. This is just a great showing beating the Galaxy S21 series and even the S21 Ultra.

The efficient GPU that comes with the Snapdragon 888 chip and some clever Oppo engineering has made this phone a great, long-lasting tool for gamers.


Oppo Find X3 Pro charging speed: INSANE!



So while battery life overall on the Find X3 Pro is just about average for everyday use, it is an extraordinary phone when it comes to charging. And yes, it comes with a charger in the box... and not just any charger, but a super powerful 65W charging brick.

name
minutes Lower is better
OPPO Find X3 Pro
29
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
68
Samsung Galaxy S21+
70
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
118
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
118
Google Pixel 5
93
View all


We're talking under 30 minutes for a full 100% charge, while mainstream phones by Apple, Samsung, and Google can barely reach 50% in the same time frame. This is truly revolutionary.

Additionally, you get 30W wireless charging which -- if you have a compatible wireless charger -- fully tops up the phone in just an hour and 20 minutes. Great stuff!

Related phones

Find X3 Pro
OPPO Find X3 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.2 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless