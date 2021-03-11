Oppo Find X3 Pro battery test results: this phone is special for an unexpected reason

The Oppo Find X3 Pro might just be the biggest surprise of the year: with a shockingly good design, one of the highest quality screens ever put on a phone, a clean interface, fast performance and excellent camera, it checks all the boxes.





But what about battery life? The Find X3 Pro is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, and it being a large, 6.7" phone that is a tiny bit smaller than the average for this class.





We were curious to see if Oppo did some special optimizations to work around that battery size, and to learn the numbers and actual battery life, we turn to our three battery tests: web browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming.





Don't forget that the Find X3 Pro has an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, but if you prefer to get the best possible battery life, you can also manually switch to 60Hz and get slightly choppier performance.





Web Browsing 120Hz vs 60Hz





Browsing test 60Hz Higher is better Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better OPPO Find X3 Pro 11h 6 min

9h 19 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min

14h 43 min

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 12h 11 min

10h 50 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min

No data

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 12h 35 min

No data

Google Pixel 5 12h 40 min

No data

First, in our lightest of tests that simulates browsing and scrolling around the web, we see that the Find X3 Pro is not exactly a top performer. It scored about 11 hours at 60Hertz, and just 9 hours at 120Hz, which is noticeably lower than the S21 Ultra and also the S21 Plus.





In fact, even smaller phones like the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro and Pixel 5 outlast the Oppo Find X3 Pro on this test by a bit, so we're not off to a great start.









YouTube





YouTube video streaming Higher is better OPPO Find X3 Pro 7h 27 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 27 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 48 min

Google Pixel 5 8h 49 min

Another great metric to track is battery life while you watch videos. In this test, the Find X3 Pro scored about 7 hours and a half, which is a decent score.





Again, both the S21 Ultra and S21 Plus last a bit longer, but this time around, we noticed that the Oppo gets longer battery life than the small iPhone 12.









3D Gaming 120Hz vs 60Hz





3D Gaming 60Hz Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better OPPO Find X3 Pro 9h 27 min

7h 50 min

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min

5h 3 min

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min

6h 5 min

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min

No data

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 46 min

No data

Google Pixel 5 6h 51 min

No data

Finally, let's look at 3D gaming, a test that puts the stress on the GPU unit and reveals another side of the phone which gamers will see quite often.





Interestingly, the Oppo absolutely slayed on this test and lasted an impressive 9 hours and a half at 60Hz, and a bit lower, 7 hours and 50 minutes at the 120Hz mode. This is just a great showing beating the Galaxy S21 series and even the S21 Ultra.





The efficient GPU that comes with the Snapdragon 888 chip and some clever Oppo engineering has made this phone a great, long-lasting tool for gamers.









Oppo Find X3 Pro charging speed: INSANE!









So while battery life overall on the Find X3 Pro is just about average for everyday use, it is an extraordinary phone when it comes to charging. And yes, it comes with a charger in the box... and not just any charger, but a super powerful 65W charging brick.





name minutes Lower is better OPPO Find X3 Pro 29 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 68 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 70 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 118 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 118 Google Pixel 5 93



We're talking under 30 minutes for a full 100% charge, while mainstream phones by Apple, Samsung, and Google can barely reach 50% in the same time frame. This is truly revolutionary.