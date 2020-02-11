Android Software updates Google OnePlus

OnePlus brings a brand new Google Assistant feature to all its smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 11, 2020, 1:20 AM
OnePlus brings a brand new Google Assistant feature to all its smartphones
OnePlus has just announced that it has teamed up with Google to bring one of the newest Assistant features to all its smartphones starting with OnePlus 3. The new feature is called Ambient Mode and turns OnePlus phones into smart displays.

Google introduced Ambient Mode last fall and since then it only made it to four devices – two tablets and two smartphones: Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Starting today, Google Assistant's Ambient Mode is available on OnePlus smartphones. It will allow OnePlus users to access various information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more, as well as control smart home devices like lights and music players. 



As we mentioned earlier, Ambient Mode will turn your OnePlus phone into a smart display. To be able to use it, you'll have to enable it from the Google App Settings / Assistant / Devices. OnePlus warns users that since this is a staged rollout, it might take up to a week for everyone to receive the new Ambient Mode on their phones.

