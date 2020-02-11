OnePlus brings a brand new Google Assistant feature to all its smartphones
Starting today, Google Assistant's Ambient Mode is available on OnePlus smartphones. It will allow OnePlus users to access various information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more, as well as control smart home devices like lights and music players.
As we mentioned earlier, Ambient Mode will turn your OnePlus phone into a smart display. To be able to use it, you'll have to enable it from the Google App Settings / Assistant / Devices. OnePlus warns users that since this is a staged rollout, it might take up to a week for everyone to receive the new Ambient Mode on their phones.
