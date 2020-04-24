OnePlus hit with big layoffs in Europe
Engadget reports that its sources claim OnePlus has decided to shrink its workforce in three major markets (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) by as much as 80 percent. Indicative of the strategy employed by OnePlus is the last year's layoffs at the company's regional offices in Italy and Spain, which eventually resulted in a complete shutdown of these offices.
Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the beginning of OnePlus. We’re doing some strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact, are even hiring in the region.
Apparently, regional offices in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, and Belgium remain unaffected by the layoffs, but it's unclear why. Moreover, some employees will have to relocate to Helsinki (Finland), which is likely to replace the company's European HQ that's now located in London.