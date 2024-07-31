OnePlus Buds could get the ability to activate Generative AI call summaries
OnePlus joined in the AI trend earlier this year, and it now offers features like object removal from photos and summarization. Now, there's another cool feature that may be coming to you if you're a OnePlus fan.
The folks at Android Authority and reverse engineer Assemble Debug have found something interesting in the code of the latest OnePlus Buds app (version 14.8.2). It seems OnePlus is working on the ability to start or end AI call summaries using the OnePlus Buds. You will be able to triple-tap the stem of your OnePlus Buds to start or end a summary.
The feature summarizes phone calls and is reportedly able to extract info such as times, places, and other key tidbits from the conversation. Being able to activate the feature from the earbuds is a very practical solution, especially if your phone is out of reach and you're talking using the buds (which is a pretty normal thing to do).
The feature is possibly going to be available on the rumored OnePlus Buds Pro 3. We don't know yet if other OnePlus Buds will be getting it.
Image Source - Android Authority
You will need a compatible OnePlus phone with the AI Call Assistant feature to benefit from this useful functionality. OnePlus' Call Assistant feature has been launched in China, but it's not available globally yet.
I find this feature very useful if you're a busy person who takes a lot of calls during the day. I hope it makes it to older OnePlus Buds too so more people can take advantage of it.
