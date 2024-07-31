Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

OnePlus Buds could get the ability to activate Generative AI call summaries

By
0comments
OnePlus Buds could get the ability to activate Generative AI call summaries
OnePlus joined in the AI trend earlier this year, and it now offers features like object removal from photos and summarization. Now, there's another cool feature that may be coming to you if you're a OnePlus fan.

The folks at Android Authority and reverse engineer Assemble Debug have found something interesting in the code of the latest OnePlus Buds app (version 14.8.2). It seems OnePlus is working on the ability to start or end AI call summaries using the OnePlus Buds. You will be able to triple-tap the stem of your OnePlus Buds to start or end a summary.

The feature summarizes phone calls and is reportedly able to extract info such as times, places, and other key tidbits from the conversation. Being able to activate the feature from the earbuds is a very practical solution, especially if your phone is out of reach and you're talking using the buds (which is a pretty normal thing to do).

The feature is possibly going to be available on the rumored OnePlus Buds Pro 3. We don't know yet if other OnePlus Buds will be getting it.


You will need a compatible OnePlus phone with the AI Call Assistant feature to benefit from this useful functionality. OnePlus' Call Assistant feature has been launched in China, but it's not available globally yet.

I find this feature very useful if you're a busy person who takes a lot of calls during the day. I hope it makes it to older OnePlus Buds too so more people can take advantage of it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless