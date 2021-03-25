First OnePlus 9/9 Pro software update brings camera and performance improvements

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Software updates OnePlus

posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 25, 2021, 12:31 PM
It’s been just two days since the release of the new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones, and the company has already pushed out the first software update, before the phones have hit the shelves.

The version number is 11.2.1.1. It will fix Bluetooth issues, boost performance, improve system stability, as well as network functions.

The camera experience is also expected to get much better. Some users have reported lag when taking a photo, resulting in… a photo of a completely different thing rather than the subject. That’s because the phone takes the picture a split second after you’ve tapped the shutter button. We hope that’s addressed.

Colors are also expected to improve, which is not a surprise, since that’s the main point of the Hasselblad partnership for now. Stabilization is said to get better too, and the same applies for Nighttime ‘brightness and highlight control’, which simply means better HDR. By the way, the night photos from the OnePlus 9 series are already impressive, so it’s great to see that the company is making an effort to build on what’s already a pretty solid performance.

Change log:

  • System
    • Optimized the charging stability
    • Optimized the UI display of the notification bar
    • Fixed other known issues and improved system stability
  • Camera
    • Optimized video filming fluidity
    • Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera
    • Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control
    • Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode
  • Bluetooth
    • Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues
  • Network
    • Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
    • Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability

Usually we would say that the update rollout is in stages, therefore you might not receive it straightaway, and so on and so forth… However, since the phones only start shipping from March 26, it is very likely the update might actually be waiting for you! Either way, it shouldn’t be too long until everyone receives it.

If you still haven’t made up your mind, and can’t decide whether you want a new OnePlus phone, go check out our detailed reviews of both the 9 and 9 Pro! We hope they’ll help you make the right choice.

