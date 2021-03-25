First OnePlus 9/9 Pro software update brings camera and performance improvements

Colors are also expected to improve, which is not a surprise, since that’s the main point of the Hasselblad partnership for now. Stabilization is said to get better too, and the same applies for Nighttime ‘brightness and highlight control’, which simply means better HDR. By the way, the night photos from the OnePlus 9 series are already impressive, so it’s great to see that the company is making an effort to build on what’s already a pretty solid performance.









System

Optimized the charging stability



Optimized the UI display of the notification bar



Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Optimized video filming fluidity



Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera



Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control



Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode

Bluetooth

Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

Network

Improved the stability of telecommunication functions



Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability Change log:





Usually we would say that the update rollout is in stages, therefore you might not receive it straightaway, and so on and so forth… However, since the phones only start shipping from March 26, it is very likely the update might actually be waiting for you! Either way, it shouldn’t be too long until everyone receives it.



If you still haven’t made up your mind, and can’t decide whether you want a new OnePlus phone, go check out our detailed reviews of both the 9 and 9 Pro! We hope they’ll help you make the right choice.