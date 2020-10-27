Important optimizations coming soon to the OnePlus 8 series
The new feature lets you automatically generate a wireframe image of your lock screen wallpaper, and now it's supported by the Always-on ambient display. Many system-wide improvements should make it in the update as well, including some related to calls and texting. You can find below the full list of changes coming to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro via the OxygenOS Open Beta 3:
System
- Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
- Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
- Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
Ambient Display
- Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
- Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）
Zen Mode
- Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on
The update is still being tested among users, so don't download it yet if you don't plan on providing feedback via the Community app. Of course, you're free to install the beta update if you're anxious to check out the new improvements.