iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

Important optimizations coming soon to the OnePlus 8 series

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 27, 2020, 11:36 PM
Important optimizations coming soon to the OnePlus 8 series
Even though the 8T is the phone of the moment for OnePlus, some of the company's previous flagship killers continue to receive the love they deserve. The OnePlus 8 series is likely to receive a new important update in the coming weeks, the Chinese handset maker revealed recently.

Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be getting a bucketload of improvements, including optimizations of various aspects of the phone's software. One of the highlights of the upcoming update is Canvas support for the Always-on ambient display.

The new feature lets you automatically generate a wireframe image of your lock screen wallpaper, and now it's supported by the Always-on ambient display. Many system-wide improvements should make it in the update as well, including some related to calls and texting. You can find below the full list of changes coming to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro via the OxygenOS Open Beta 3:

System
  • Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
  • Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
  • Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
  • Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Ambient Display
  • Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
  • Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）

Zen Mode
  • Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on

The update is still being tested among users, so don't download it yet if you don't plan on providing feedback via the Community app. Of course, you're free to install the beta update if you're anxious to check out the new improvements.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$999 Special Oneplus $899 $900 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$699 $516 Amazon $800 Cj
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iPad Air (2020) Review
Popular stories
Samsung could copy Apple and ship the Galaxy S21 5G without a charger and headphones
Popular stories
Apple to launch redesigned AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 in 2021, new HomePod too
Popular stories
The budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 are official and coming to the US

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless