Important optimizations coming soon to the OnePlus 8 series

System

Optimized the UI smoothness of Call

Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance

Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games

Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Ambient Display

Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother

Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" )

Zen Mode

Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on

