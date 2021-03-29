OnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&H for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The OnePlus 7T has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. The front camera is a 16MP unit. The device also features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.The OnePlus 7T is pretty much always discounted as the device is now more than two years old, but B&H's deal is the most generous you'd find today.