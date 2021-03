OnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&H for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The OnePlus 7T has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. The front camera is a 16MP unit. The device also features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.



The OnePlus 7T is pretty much always discounted as the device is now more than two years old, but B&H's deal is the most generous you'd find today. The OnePlus 7T has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. The front camera is a 16MP unit. The device also features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.The OnePlus 7T is pretty much always discounted as the device is now more than two years old, but B&H's deal is the most generous you'd find today.

The unlocked OnePlus 7T is now on sale for $349.99 which is a $250 discount. B&H’s offer is for the 128GB OnePlus 7T in Frosted Silver. The deal expires on March 31. The 7T was unveiled back in 2019 and was one of the best performance-focused smartphones. Though the 7T does not offer 5G connectivity, at this price the device is a bargain and a good choice for those looking for an affordable, high-performance Android smartphone.The OnePlus 7T features the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The 7T also features a big, 6.55-inch Full HD HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, contributing to its smooth performance. You can also read our OnePlus 7T review.