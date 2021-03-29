Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Deals OnePlus

OnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&H for a limited time

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 29, 2021, 8:09 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&amp;H for a limited time
The unlocked OnePlus 7T is now on sale for $349.99 which is a $250 discount. B&H’s offer is for the 128GB OnePlus 7T in Frosted Silver. The deal expires on March 31. The 7T was unveiled back in 2019 and was one of the best performance-focused smartphones. Though the 7T does not offer 5G connectivity, at this price the device is a bargain and a good choice for those looking for an affordable, high-performance Android smartphone.
$250
off

OnePlus 7T - 128GB Frosted Silver

$349 99
$599 99
Buy at B&H Photo

The OnePlus 7T features the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The 7T also features a big, 6.55-inch Full HD HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, contributing to its smooth performance. You can also read our OnePlus 7T review.


The OnePlus 7T has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. The front camera is a 16MP unit. The device also features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The OnePlus 7T is pretty much always discounted as the device is now more than two years old, but B&H's deal is the most generous you'd find today.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.8
$250off $350 Special B&HPhoto $451 Amazon $379 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
All of Amazon's popular Fire tablets are now on sale at substantial discounts
Popular stories
Amazon's newest Echo Show 10 is on sale at a cool discount for the first time ever
Popular stories
Samsung's generously specced Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets are massively discounted right now
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, preorder, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
The marvelous LG Velvet 5G is on sale at an unbeatable price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless