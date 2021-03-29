OnePlus 7T is now $349 at B&H for a limited time
The OnePlus 7T features the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The 7T also features a big, 6.55-inch Full HD HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, contributing to its smooth performance. You can also read our OnePlus 7T review.
The OnePlus 7T has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto camera. The front camera is a 16MP unit. The device also features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.