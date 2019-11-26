The OnePlus 6T with a 2-year warranty is 25% off today only
Amazon UK is taking a stand against high smartphone prices this week and, for today only, it’s offering a very special deal on the OnePlus 6T which slashes a whopping 25%, or £130, from its recommended retail price of £529.
The smartphone, which was initially announced in October 2018, features a notched 6.4-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The latter consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 20-megapixel depth sensor which together produce some pretty decent shots.
Like any other OnePlus phone, the 6T ships with the company’s Oxygen OS pre-installed. The version out of the box might still be Android 9 Pie but an update to Android 10 is already available. Buyers can also expect to find 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage alongside the Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Completing the package is a decently sized 3,700mAh battery that supports 20W Warp Charge technology. The OnePlus 6T is also compatible with 4G LTE networks.
