OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition unboxing

OnePlus
@press4k
Video Thumbnail


The OnePlus 12R launched about a month ago, and we already have a special Genshin Impact Edition for the phone — continuing what seems to be a tradition of partnership between OnePlus and game developer HoYoverse.

So, what's special about it? A cool new purple color for once, but also a ton of goodies in the box:

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition what's in the box?



  • OnePlus 12R in purple
  • Matching case
  • Kequing pin
  • A selection of chibi-style pins
  • Chibi-style stickers
  • A purple Vooc charger
  • Purple cable with angled jack and small light on top
  • Flat plastic figurine and stand for the phone
  • A display case


Even the SIM ejector tool is themed after Kequing's stiletto. As far as the phone itself goes, the design hasn't changed much at all. It's just the color that's changed, plus there's a pretty graphic on its purple back for added flair:


The software, of course, has a Kequing theme all over, including some Kequing ringtones and alerts, which can be heard in the video above.


Otherwise, the hardware inside and the software that runs it is mostly the same. OnePlus did say that there are minor tweaks to ensure that Genshin itself runs smoothly and is prioritized over any other app in the background. The cable design itself ensures that you will be able to game all day, all night, with an angled jack, which still lets you grip the phone while charging:


The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition is not terribly overpriced, we don't think. It's currently up for pre-order with an MSRP of $649, which is $150 more than a regular OnePlus 12R — fair uptick in price if you are a fan and value the collectibles and exclusive color and theme. Also, the "Trade in ANY phone in ANY condition" promo is valid here, so you can easily shave $100 off that price, if you have a beat up handset to give up.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact: $100 off with ANY trade-in

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is now available for pre-order! Trade in ANY phone in ANY condition to get an instant $100 off your new Genshin Impact-inspired OnePlus 12R and don't forget to verify your student status to claim an extra 5% off.
$100 off (15%) Trade-in
$549 99
$649 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage. We did note, in our OnePlus 12R review, that is just so satisfyingly fast and fluid. Not too shabby, even at $649, that's a lot of phone still, by early 2024 standards.


