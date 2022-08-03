OnePlus 10T size comparison

The OnePlus 10T is a peculiar device to say the least. It attempts to fill a niche between the standard OnePlus 10 and its higher-end brother (with a slower processor), the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is not quite a mid-range smartphone, but it is also a step below full-blown flagship territory.





Given its strange position within OnePlus' lineup, comparing the OnePlus 10T in most aspects is no easy feat. However, there is one department in which the comparison is relatively straight-forward - namely, when it comes to the physical dimensions of the device. Below, you will find how the OnePlus 10T measures up (pun intended): is it bigger than the competition?





Lastly, no comparison would be exhaustive without a look at the other side of the smartphone market - that of Apple. iPhones have traditionally retained a more compact form-factor than their Android counterparts. In terms of size, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple's biggest smartphone, is the device most physically similar to the OnePlus 10T. However, given the ostentatious price tag of the 13 Pro Max, they are not really competitors in the same category.





The standard iPhone 13 is most similar price-wise to the OnePlus 10T, but it is significantly smaller at 6.1". If Apple ends up releasing an iPhone 14 Max, that would probably be the closest iPhone alternative to the OnePlus 10T.