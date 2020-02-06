Android Software updates Google

Older Pixel phones now getting automatic Call Screen feature

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
Feb 06, 2020
Automatic Call Screen is one of the new features that Google added to the Pixel 4/XL last year. However, the search giant promised to bring to older Pixel models, although it didn't say when and which devices will get it.

When automatic Call Screen detects is enabled, it acts as a spam detector and ensures that robocalls aren't going through. The feature is screening all your unknown calls and lets Google Assistant know if it's spam or not. More importantly, Call Screen works on the Pixels without using mobile data or Wi-Fi, so once it's enabled it will not be dependent on connectivity.

The automatic call screening feature that's been exclusively available to Pixel 4 users until recently can be found in the phone's Settings under the Spam and Call Screen tab. You must enable the See caller and spam ID option to benefit from this specific feature. Make sure that you tap on Call Screen and under Unknown call settings select the types of callers you want to be screened.

Keep in mind that you can choose the option to let the feature automatically screen and decline robots, but you can also select one of the other two options: Ring phone and Silently decline.

Now that we've told you how to use Call Screen, it's important to mention that it's now making its way to older Pixel phones. AndroidPolice reports a Google spokesperson confirmed that it's now being rolled out to Pixel 2/XL and 2016 Pixels, but be patient if you don't see it on your phone yet.

Venom
1. Venom

Posts: 4076; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

This is one of the reasons why I am still sticking with the Pixel 3A XL as my daily driver outside of it being the BEST phone ever.

posted on 1 hour ago

