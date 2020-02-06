Older Pixel phones now getting automatic Call Screen feature
The automatic call screening feature that's been exclusively available to Pixel 4 users until recently can be found in the phone's Settings under the Spam and Call Screen tab. You must enable the See caller and spam ID option to benefit from this specific feature. Make sure that you tap on Call Screen and under Unknown call settings select the types of callers you want to be screened.
Keep in mind that you can choose the option to let the feature automatically screen and decline robots, but you can also select one of the other two options: Ring phone and Silently decline.
Now that we've told you how to use Call Screen, it's important to mention that it's now making its way to older Pixel phones. AndroidPolice reports a Google spokesperson confirmed that it's now being rolled out to Pixel 2/XL and 2016 Pixels, but be patient if you don't see it on your phone yet.
1 Comment
1. Venom
Posts: 4076; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
