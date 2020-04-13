Newly announced 5G Oppo Ace2 features 40-watt wireless charging and 12 GB of RAM
Among its most notable features are 40-watt wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an overkill of up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. On the front, it will boast a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, certified with HDR 10+, and a hole-punch 14 MP selfie camera.
Notable is also what Oppo calls 4D Vibration 2.0, meant to enhance players' gaming experience, together with the Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.
In the camera department, aside from the aforementioned 16 MP selfie camera with Ultra Night Mode support, the Ace2 is to feature a 48 MP main camera on the back, alongside an 8 MP ultra wide camera, and an additional two portrait cameras.
Another spec beast, the Huawei P40 Pro, which was first to introduce wireless charging at 40 watts, already came out in some regions, including Europe. It's also expected in Australia and the UK.
In contrast, the Oppo Ace2 is currently planned for a launch only in China, on April 20th, with its price starting at around $567 for the base model, up to $652 for the one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
