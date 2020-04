Newly announced 5G Oppo Ace2 features 40-watt wireless charging and 12 GB of RAM

In contrast, the Oppo Ace2 is currently planned for a launch only in China, on April 20th, with its price starting at around $567 for the base model, up to $652 for the one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Another spec beast, the Huawei P40 Pro , which was first to introduce wireless charging at 40 watts, already came out in some regions, including Europe. It's also expected in Australia and the UK.In contrast, the Oppo Ace2 is currently planned for a launch only in China, on April 20th, with its price starting at around $567 for the base model, up to $652 for the one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Today, Chinese company Oppo, which is among the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, announced its new 5G device, the Oppo Ace2.Among its most notable features are 40-watt wireless charging , reverse wireless charging, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an overkill of up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. On the front, it will boast a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, certified with HDR 10+, and a hole-punch 14 MP selfie camera.The smartphone will run Android 10, with Oppo's Color OS 7.1 on top. Oppo states that at 185 grams, a flagship processor on board, along with the screen's up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate, the Ace2 offers an e-sports level gaming experience.Notable is also what Oppo calls 4D Vibration 2.0, meant to enhance players' gaming experience, together with the Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.In the camera department, aside from the aforementioned 16 MP selfie camera with Ultra Night Mode support, the Ace2 is to feature a 48 MP main camera on the back, alongside an 8 MP ultra wide camera, and an additional two portrait cameras.Last week we reviewed the flagship Oppo Find X2 Pro , which we found thoroughly impressive. That model featured a super bright and colorful 120 Hz display, record fast charging, excellent stereo sound and 5x periscope zoom, available for both photos and video recording. We were also delighted that Oppo's Color OS, which is also to be on the Ace2, is quite a smooth and feature-rich Android overlay.