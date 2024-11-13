Now's your chance to save $130 on the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4
In case you've missed it, Best Buy is already celebrating Black Friday. The merchant has countless early promotions ahead of the event, including on high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones. As you might have guessed, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are also on sale, and you can save a huge $130 on them.
In other words, while this early savings campaign lasts, you can buy the premium ANC headphones with ultra-long battery life for $249.99 instead of $379.99. The discount applies to all available colors at Best Buy, too!
While these Sennheiser headphones may not be your first pick at their standard price, they're a very sensible choice right now. They offer high-quality, personalized audio out of the box, making them more suitable for critical listening than other options on the market. What's more, you have various EQ presets and sound modes to help you further tailor the sound to your taste.
Other cool perks include the so-called smart pause. The feature automatically stops your music whenever you take the headset off. Then again, it's the battery life that makes these fellas truly impressive. Believe it or not, you can get a whopping 60 hours of music on a single charge. As if that's not enough, just 10 minutes of quick charging can give you up to six hours of juice!
Not a particular Best Buy fan? Well, if you hurry, you can get one particular colorway at an even higher discount on Amazon. Over here, the unit in Black retails for 36% off, which saves you $137. However, this one comes in limited quantities at the e-commerce giant
On the ANC front, these fellas may not be the best option, but their capabilities are still quite impressive. The large ear pads give you great passive isolation, and the ANC succeeds at removing most low-end sounds from your tunes. Of course, you also get an adjustable Transparency Mode to stay aware of your surroundings.
If you think the Sennheiser Momentum 4 has what it takes to elevate your listening experience, now's the time to get them for less. Choose whichever offer you like the most and save before it's too late.
