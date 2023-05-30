Now on their 3rd replacement Pixel 7 Pro, many think huge screen issue can't be fixed

















Whenever there is a problem with a new handset, there are usually two ways to deal with it. One of them is to assume that the issue only affects a small percentage of devices and get your unit replaced or get the faulty part repaired. In this case, Google gave this option to several Pixel 7 Pro owners, but the problems were also present on the new devices and screens.













The other - and the more common - approach is to wait for a software update. The March update was supposed to address the Pixel 7 Pro green flickering and display artifacts issue but it looks like it did not solve the issues for a lot of people.









This seems to indicate that this is primarily a hardware issue and the screen itself is not necessarily faulty. One theory being floated around is that the Pixel 7 Pro is not good at heat management and it originated after many people revealed that the issues usually appear after prolonged use.





In some cases the display first flickers green and then turns black but does go back to being normal after a while.









One user said that electronic repair service provider UBreakIFix said told them that this issue arises when the phone overheats.













While it's good to know that Google hasn't really abandoned its users and is offering to give them replacement devices, even if they are giving refurbished phones in exchange for brand new devices, this is no way to go. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 and if people are spending this much on a phone, the least they deserve is a phone that works properly when needed, which is every minute of the waking hour in the modern world.





Also, users can only get a replacement so long as their devices fall within the warranty period. This isn't very confidence-inducing and Google should at least acknowledge the issue or compensate users in some other way. Otherwise, brand loyalty will continue to go down





That said, it could be that the problem affects an insignificant number of (vocal) users and Google thinks it's best to deal with them privately.