Nothing Phone (2): Is it waterproof?





But one very important question lingers...





Is the Nothing Phone (2) waterproof?



Yes, the Yes, the Nothing Phone (2) is waterproof. The device boasts an IP54 waterproof rating, which essentially means that the phone is protected from limited dust ingress and protected from water spray from any direction.





This, however, does not mean that you can dunk the phone in water––in fact, it would be advisable to prevent that at all costs, as it could potentially lead to serious liquid damage. What's more, some dust might find its way inside the device, so do your best to keep it away from dusty areas.





The Nothing Phone (2)'s new dust- and water-proof index is an improvement over the Nothing Phone (1) , which only had an IP53 rating. This rating has the same dust resistance but only protects from water spray less than 60 degrees from vertical. So, all in all, the Nothing Phone (2) is more durable than its predecessor.





Can you dunk the Nothing Phone (2) in water?





Sure, you can.





Problem is, the phone probably wouldn't live to tell the tale.





The IP54 means that it's okay to probably spill water drops and jets from different angles, but any complete submersion under water will very likely result in serious damage to the device. While it may survive for a while, chances are you shouldn't risk it and submerge the phone under water of any kind.