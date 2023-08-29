Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Nothing OS 2.0 is finally coming to Phone (1)
We shared with you last week that the Nothing OS 2.0 update for the Nothing Phone (1) is just about ready to drop, and it seems like the company has kept its word because the newest and highly awaited update is now rolling out.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, posted on X that the company began rolling out Nothing OS 2.0 for Phone (1). The CEO also reassured fans that the company will be narrowing down the "time gap" between updates in the near future. If you're using a Phone (1), you can see if the update has reached you by heading to Settings > System > System Update.


About a month back, when Nothing unveiled its Phone (2), it brought along the company's first significant update called Nothing OS 2.0. The manufacturer had guaranteed that Phone (1) owners would also receive this substantial software update, in line with the company's commitment to providing 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

When you update your Phone (1) to Nothing OS 2.0, you'll experience a range of fresh features. For instance, there's a completely new monochromatic appearance that's automatically applied to all app icons. You'll also have the option to personalize the shape and size of folders, and you can even tap on icons within a folder before actually opening it.

The Phone (1) will also receive Quick Settings widgets in addition to the Lock Screen widgets. Moreover, with the introduction of Nothing OS 2.0, there's a new feature called Essential Glyph Notifications. This feature keeps you informed about important app notifications, including those from particular contacts, using persistent notifications on the LED strips located on the rear panel.

In terms of new app-related functionalities, following the update, you'll be able to clone an app, effectively allowing you to run two separate instances of the same application. Additionally, you'll have the option to lock an app, preventing unauthorized access and unintended purchases.

