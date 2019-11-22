Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Nokia Android

Nokia is going to announce a new smartphone on December 5

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 22, 2019, 1:45 PM
The year is almost over but Nokia has one last surprise up its sleeves for us. The HMD Global-run brand has announced a new event to be held on December 5 where it’ll announce the “newest addition” to its smartphone lineup.

Nokia hasn’t revealed which device will be making an appearance on the day but it’s very possible the Nokia 8.2 could be the subject of the event. Last year, the brand decided to announce the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 so it makes perfect sense for its replacement to debut exactly twelve months later.

Reports suggest the Nokia 8.2 will feature a Snapdragon 700-series processor paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A bezel-less LCD display accompanied by a pop-out selfie camera system should complete the setup alongside a circular module on the back that’s home to a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A 5G version of this phone may arrive at MWC 2020 in February.

If the Nokia 8.2 fails to make an appearance next month, Nokia may instead announce the budget Nokia 2.3 or perhaps even a red variant of the well-received Nokia 7.2. Until the actual date, though, the company's plans will remain quite the mystery. 

6 Comments

ev0trix
Reply

1. ev0trix

Posts: 31; Member since: Sep 08, 2015

Next will be: Nokia 8.2.5 HD Remix followed by Nokia 8.2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 22438; Member since: May 28, 2014

And they will all have great build quality and be made by a company that has been rated by many as having the best software support of Android OEM’s. Pretty neat, huh? ;)

posted on 1 min ago

twens
Reply

2. twens

Posts: 1183; Member since: Feb 25, 2012

I will prefer an update to the Nokia 9 pure view. Those cameras are sick and an update with the latest hardware will be sicker

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 22438; Member since: May 28, 2014

Agree. The cameras on the Nokia 9 Pureview are sick indeed!

posted on 7 min ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1122; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

8.2 with SD735

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

6. meanestgenius

Posts: 22438; Member since: May 28, 2014

I want it to be the Nokia 8.2, but I have my doubts that it will be announced now. I’m thinking it will be announced next year.

posted on 1 min ago

Hot phones

Latest Stories

