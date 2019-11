Nokia is going to announce a new smartphone on December 5

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

Reports suggest the Nokia 8.2 will feature a Snapdragon 700-series processor paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A bezel-less LCD display accompanied by a pop-out selfie camera system should complete the setup alongside a circular module on the back that’s home to a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A 5G version of this phone may arrive at MWC 2020 in February.

If the Nokia 8.2 fails to make an appearance next month, Nokia may instead announce the budget Nokia 2.3 or perhaps even a red variant of the well-received Nokia 7.2. Until the actual date, though, the company's plans will remain quite the mystery.





The year is almost over but Nokia has one last surprise up its sleeves for us. The HMD Global-run brand has announced a new event to be held on December 5 where it’ll announce the “newest addition” to its smartphone lineup.Nokia hasn’t revealed which device will be making an appearance on the day but it’s very possible the Nokia 8 .2 could be the subject of the event. Last year, the brand decided to announce the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 so it makes perfect sense for its replacement to debut exactly twelve months later.