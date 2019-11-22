Nokia is going to announce a new smartphone on December 5

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019





Reports suggest the Nokia 8.2 will feature a Snapdragon 700-series processor paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A bezel-less LCD display accompanied by a pop-out selfie camera system should complete the setup alongside a circular module on the back that’s home to a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A 5G version of this phone may arrive at MWC 2020 in February.