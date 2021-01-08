Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Nokia Android

Nokia 6.4 leaked press renders point to another stylish mid-range phone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 08, 2021, 10:49 AM
Nokia 6.4 leaked press renders point to another stylish mid-range phone
HMD Global is unleashing waves of entry- and mid-end smartphones each year, and 2021 doesn't seem to be an exception. The Finnish company that now builds Nokia-branded smartphones is expected to announce quite a few devices in the coming months.

One of these upcoming devices, the Nokia 6.4 has just popped up online courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks. A handful of pictures showing the phone from all angles, alongside details about specs, have been posted on Voice earlier today.

Although the naming is not set in stone yet, we know for sure that this is the successor of the Nokia 6.2. HMD Global may decide to call it Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4, but we'll probably learn soon enough. In any case, it looks like the upcoming mid-tier phone will feature a large 6.45-display with a very small waterdrop-like notch at the top.


Nokia 6.4 is said to measure 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.2mm. Also, it will pack a quad-camera setup on the back and dual-LED flash. The fingerprint sensor will be positioned in the power button on the side of the phone, and there's also a Google Assistant dedicated button on the left side of the phone.

The report claims HMD Global will introduce the Nokia 6.4 in April at the latest, which means there's enough time to learn more about the phone, so stick around if you're a Nokia fan.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors
Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless