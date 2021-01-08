Nokia 6.4 leaked press renders point to another stylish mid-range phone
Although the naming is not set in stone yet, we know for sure that this is the successor of the Nokia 6.2. HMD Global may decide to call it Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4, but we'll probably learn soon enough. In any case, it looks like the upcoming mid-tier phone will feature a large 6.45-display with a very small waterdrop-like notch at the top.
Nokia 6.4 is said to measure 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.2mm. Also, it will pack a quad-camera setup on the back and dual-LED flash. The fingerprint sensor will be positioned in the power button on the side of the phone, and there's also a Google Assistant dedicated button on the left side of the phone.
The report claims HMD Global will introduce the Nokia 6.4 in April at the latest, which means there's enough time to learn more about the phone, so stick around if you're a Nokia fan.
