No need to drop serious money on flagships when Pixel 7a is so affordable

Google's flagship series for the year, the Pixel 8 , was released recently and as is the case with almost all new phones these days, it does have some bugs, which will probably get ironed out in due time. The phones are a little more expensive than last year, with the standard model starting at $699. But you don't need to worry about that because after you hear about this Amazon deal, you'll want to get the Pixel 7a instead.





Pixel 7a 8GB 128GB 6.1 inches OLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 64MP + 13MP rear cameras | 4,385mAh battery $50 off (10%) $449 $499 Buy at Amazon





It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a higher-than-standard refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on the Tensor G2, the chip that powers last year's Pixel 7 . While it's technically no longer Google's fastest chip, it surely feels about as fast in usage and can easily handle challenging and demanding apps and games.





The Pixel 7a 's rear camera has a higher megapixel count than the Pixel 8 . It has a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. It's the best camera you can get in this price range and the images are almost indistinguishable from those taken from the Pixel 8 .





The Pixel 7a is Google's first budget phone with wireless charging. The phone has four years of security support left.





The Pixel 7a has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and at $499, it's already hundreds of dollars more affordable than flagship phones. Currently, Amazon is selling it for $50 off, making it $250 more affordable than the Pixel 8 .





That's a really good price for a phone that's nearly as good as flagship phones in every way, from performance to cameras to software support. Get it before the deal expires if you want to enjoy a flagship experience on a modest budget.