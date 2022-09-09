No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup

Samsung really enjoys picking on Apple for barely introducing any innovations with subsequent generations of the iPhone. The Korean tech giant has embraced its role as a pioneer in the smartphone world through its Z series foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip





However, even if Samsung believes that foldables are the future of the smartphone market, the majority of the company’s sales still consist of standard candy-bar form factor phones similar to the iPhone, like the Galaxy S series for example.





Samsung’s flagship non-foldable smartphone series has, much like Apple’s iPhone, barely changed in the last couple of years. It seems that next year’s lineup might be (almost) identical to its predecessor.





According to a recent leak first published by SlashLeaks and subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, the Galaxy S23 series will have very similar dimensions and screen sizes to those of the Galaxy S22 lineup.





The dimension of the standard Galaxy S23 will supposedly be 146.3×70.9×7.6mm. For reference, the current Galaxy S22’s measurements are 146x70.6x7.6mm. Pretty revolutionary, right?





The situation is replicated across the other two models as well. The S23 Ultra will purportedly have dimensions of 163.4×78.1×8.9mm (the ones of the S22 Ultra are 163.3x77.9x8.9mm). The Plus version is in a similar position - 157.8×76.2×7.6mm for the S23+ in comparison to 157.4x75.8x7.6mm for the current model.





On the other hand, screen sizes and display resolutions are virtually identical. The S22/S23 both feature a 6.1” (2340×1080), the S22+/S23+ - a 6.6” (2340×1080) one, and the S22 Ultra / S23 Ultra - a 6.8” (3088×1440) one.





There is very little room for maneuvering if these numbers turn out to be true. Hence, the only true upgrade that the Galaxy S23 series will introduce will likely be on the inside.