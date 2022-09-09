 No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup

Samsung
No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup
Samsung really enjoys picking on Apple for barely introducing any innovations with subsequent generations of the iPhone. The Korean tech giant has embraced its role as a pioneer in the smartphone world through its Z series foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip

However, even if Samsung believes that foldables are the future of the smartphone market, the majority of the company’s sales still consist of standard candy-bar form factor phones similar to the iPhone, like the Galaxy S series for example. 

Samsung’s flagship non-foldable smartphone series has, much like Apple’s iPhone, barely changed in the last couple of years. It seems that next year’s lineup might be (almost) identical to its predecessor. 

According to a recent leak first published by SlashLeaks and subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, the Galaxy S23 series will have very similar dimensions and screen sizes to those of the Galaxy S22 lineup. 

The dimension of the standard Galaxy S23 will supposedly be 146.3×70.9×7.6mm. For reference, the current Galaxy S22’s measurements are 146x70.6x7.6mm. Pretty revolutionary, right? 

The situation is replicated across the other two models as well. The S23 Ultra will purportedly have dimensions of 163.4×78.1×8.9mm (the ones of the S22 Ultra are 163.3x77.9x8.9mm). The Plus version is in a similar position - 157.8×76.2×7.6mm for the S23+ in comparison to 157.4x75.8x7.6mm for the current model. 

On the other hand, screen sizes and display resolutions are virtually identical. The S22/S23 both feature a 6.1” (2340×1080), the S22+/S23+ - a 6.6” (2340×1080) one, and the S22 Ultra / S23 Ultra - a 6.8” (3088×1440) one. 

There is very little room for maneuvering if these numbers turn out to be true. Hence, the only true upgrade that the Galaxy S23 series will introduce will likely be on the inside. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Apple upgrades the iPhone 14 specs with HDR gyro and 256G accelerometer for Crash Detection
Apple upgrades the iPhone 14 specs with HDR gyro and 256G accelerometer for Crash Detection
It seems like you might not be getting the new iPhone 14 on September 16th
It seems like you might not be getting the new iPhone 14 on September 16th
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple concentrates production on the iPhone 14 Pros at the expense of the regular ones
Apple concentrates production on the iPhone 14 Pros at the expense of the regular ones

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless