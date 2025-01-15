Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT

Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
Most rugged smartphones are typically thick and heavy. This is a tradition that manufacturer Doogee has consistently aimed to break with its Doogee Blade series. These phones endeavor to be slim and light, but still retain high durability and shock resistance, so they are “rugged phones” that also happen to look pretty.

The pinnacle of that quest was the 11 mm thin Doogee Blade 10, which fused stylish design with tough but light armor, creating a super-slim phone with a MIL-STD-810H certification. Now, the successor is called Doogee Blade GT, and it aims to further enhance the style that the company has been working on, modernizing it for the current world.

The back of the Doogee Blade GT features a multi-LED lighting segment to add a special touch of unique looks, fun, and visual interaction with the smartphone.



And it’s super-easy to use — the “Light Elf”, as Doogee calls it, has its own app pre-installed on the phone. Simply tap it, and you can very easily set how the LEDs will glow for notifications and calls. It can also light up for low battery or during charging, so you are informed about battery status even with the phone face-down. You can also light them up in specific patterns: Happy, Sad, Excited, Rhythm, OK, and LOVE. And they can be set up to pump and blink with the music the phone is currently playing. You can very easily adjust the LED’s brightness by tapping and holding on the app to get the brightness slider.



Learn more about Doogee Blade GT Light Elf


You will immediately notice that the Doogee Blade GT has a stylized industrial design, with lots of metal textures and bolts around. Its frames are made with aircraft grade alloys to ensure sturdiness while staying nimble.

The Light Elf is incredibly easy to customize, with an app for it immediately available on the homescreen. Tapping on it will take you to the settings, but also, holding on the app icon will let you quickly edit the Light Elf overall brightness.

The Doogee Blade GT comes with a 6.78-inch, 120 Hz display, a 48 MP main camera with Morpho anti-shake, and Morpho Super Night Mode, a huge 5,500 mAh battery, a 2.6 GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. It comes with Android 14 and all of that for only $399.99 right now.



The Doogee Blade GT also comes with a set of AI features of its own. It features AI object eraser and AI background replacer, AI portrait that will morph your face on professional model pictures, and AI photo assistant.

Recommended Stories
For the rest, you can trust it comes with Google-provided apps and features.

The Doogee Blade GT is exceptionally durable. Its ports have extra protection with rubber covers against ingress, and it comes with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings. The phone is engineered to be able to withstand temperatures from -40°F (-40°C) to 158°F (70°C), so despite its high-tech looks, it’s made to endure whatever active lifestyle its owner may have!

Click below to learn more about the Doogee Blade GT and enjoy a promo offer — its MSRP is $499.99, but it’s currently priced at $399.99!

Shop Doogee Blade GT



