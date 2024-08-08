New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices

OnePlus 12R | Image credit — PhoneArena









Although not a traditional OTA (over-the-air) update like a security patch or version upgrade, it will be available in the same location on your device: Settings > About device > OxygenOS card section. OnePlus clarifies that this update follows a different rollout process, potentially reaching all users by September 6.



The August update brings minor changes, primarily focusing on the Calculator app and system stability:



Calculator

• The update optimizes the Unit converter interface, making it neater and more intuitive.



System

• System stability is improved, a common element in security patches.



The rollout of this August update began on August 2nd is currently ongoing in phases, meaning not all users will receive it immediately. OnePlus has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout, but it is expected to be completed by September 6th. That said, this update is expected to reach a variety of OnePlus devices currently on OxygenOS 13.0.0 and above, including the OnePlus is launching a new monthly update series for OxygenOS devices, starting with two versions for August: U120P01 and U120P02. These updates are designed to improve and introduce new features to OnePlus's self-developed apps.Although not a traditional OTA (over-the-air) update like a security patch or version upgrade, it will be available in the same location on your device:card section. OnePlus clarifies that this update follows a different rollout process, potentially reaching all users by September 6.The August update brings minor changes, primarily focusing on the Calculator app and system stability:• The update optimizes the Unit converter interface, making it neater and more intuitive.• System stability is improved, a common element in security patches.The rollout of this August update began on August 2nd is currently ongoing in phases, meaning not all users will receive it immediately. OnePlus has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout, but it is expected to be completed by September 6th. That said, this update is expected to reach a variety of OnePlus devices currently on OxygenOS 13.0.0 and above, including the OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus Open , OnePlus 11 Series, OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord 4 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 5G.



This new update series seems to be OnePlus's way of regularly improving its proprietary apps and enhancing the overall user experience. While the August update may seem small, it's a step towards a more consistent and refined OxygenOS experience.



Recommended Stories

The focus on self-developed apps is also interesting. OnePlus has been gradually building its own suite of apps, including the Calculator, Gallery, Notes, and more. By regularly updating these apps, OnePlus can ensure they remain competitive and offer a seamless experience across its devices.



It's worth noting that OnePlus's approach to these updates is somewhat unique. Rather than bundling everything into major OTA updates, the company is now separating app enhancements into these monthly releases. This could mean faster and more frequent updates for OnePlus users, allowing them to enjoy new features and improvements without waiting for major OS upgrades.



It will be interesting to see how OnePlus continues to evolve this new update series in the coming months. The company has a lot of potential to introduce new features and improvements to its apps, and this could be a great way to differentiate itself from other Android manufacturers.